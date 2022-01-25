Ontario reported 64 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, while the number of patients in hospital remains near all-pandemic highs.

There are 4,008 patients admitted with COVID-19 across Ontario hospitals on Tuesday, and 626 of them are in intensive care.

The total number of hospital patients with COVID-19 is down by 106 since Friday, the last day where full hospital data was available, while the number of ICU patients is up by 36.

Ontario Minister of Health Christine Elliott says 55 per cent of general patient admissions with COVID-19 and 85 per cent of ICU admissions were primarily due to coronavirus infection, while the remainder attended hospital for other reasons and later tested positive for the virus.

It’s the two-year anniversary of the first documented COVID-19 case in Canada today, and there have been more than one million documented COVID-19 infections in the province in that time, with 11,068 confirmed deaths.

Of Tuesday’s deaths, Ministry of Health spokesperson Alexandra Hilkene said they occurred across a span of the past 20 days, with one occurring on Monday, 15 occurring on Sunday, 24 occurring on Saturday and the remaining 24 occurring in the 17 days prior to that.

Four-hundred and eight deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in Ontario in the past week.

Indoor dining, cinema activity and indoor fitness centres are set to resume in six days.

There were 3,434 new COVID-19 cases confirmed through PCR testing on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health says.

Major limits on access to free testing imposed last month mean daily case counts through January are understood to significantly undercount the true burden of infection in the province.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.