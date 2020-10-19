Ontario is reporting fewer than 800 new cases of COVID-19 for the second day in a row but it comes amid a drop in testing.

The Ministry of Health says that there were 704 new cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday.

It is a slight increase on the 658 cases confirmed one day prior but comes on about 9,000 fewer tests, pointing to a much higher positivity rate of 2.2 per cent.

In fact, the 31,864 tests conducted on Sunday represents the lowest number reported on any one day in weeks. It is also well below the province’s goal of conducting about 50,000 tests each day.

Meanwhile, deaths continue to slowly increase albeit on a delayed basis.

On Monday, there were four more fatalities added to the province’s death toll, pushing it to 3,050

Over the last seven days there has been average of six new deaths, though the individual count has ranged from zero to 10 depending on the day.

It is a far cry from the more than 80 daily deaths that the province was reporting in April when the virus was running rampant through hundreds of long-term care homes but nonetheless represents an alarming increase from this summer when there was often only a handful of deaths attributed to COVID-19 each week.

“I think it is important tor remember that hospitalization and death is a late outcome and just because you have a high number of cases and a low number of hospitalizations and deaths does not mean there won’t be hospitalizations and deaths,” infectious disease expert Dr. Issac Bogoch warned during an interview with CP24 on Monday morning. “It eventually happens and in fact, that is what we are seeing now unfortunately. If you sort of take a step back and look at our provincial data hospitalizations were really, really low in the summer months and they are slowly, slowly starting to climb but they certainly are climbing and it is the same with deaths.”

More than three out of four new cases are in GTA

More than three-quarters of the 704 new cases reported on Monday occurred in the GTA, including 244 in Toronto, 168 in Peel Region, 103 in York Region, 23 in Halton Region and 16 in Durham Region.

The virus, however, does appear to be gaining a foothold in other parts of Ontario as well.

On Monday, just seven of Ontario’s 34 public health units reported no new cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours with most of them concentrated in Northern Ontario.

This summer, roughly half of Ontario’s public health units regularly reported no new cases.

Those regions included places like Waterloo, where an outbreak at Wilfrid Laurier University has now been blamed for at least 19 separate cases.

If there is good news to be found in the latest numbers it is that they may have at least plateaued after being on the rise since mid-August.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases now stands at 732.7. That is virtually identical to the seven-day rolling average at this point last week, which was 733.

It is also short of the 1,000 daily cases predicted in modeling that was released by the Ministry of Health last month.

Other highlights from the data: