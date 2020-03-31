

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The Peel District School Board has sent a letter to parents, informing them that it plans to “re-start teacher-directed instruction on April 6.”

Earlier this month, Premier Doug Ford ordered the closure of all schools in the province for three weeks in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Schools were initially slated to reopen on April 6 but Ford has since said that the closure will be extended for an unknown period of time.

In its letter to parents, the Peel District School Board said that it has been “busy developing new ways to deliver curriculum” during the closure of its schools. The board said that it anticipates that there will be “some turbulence upon take-off” but it says that it is committed to “reaching and supporting every learner.”

“We are working to ensure that our use of online learning environments will not widen the divide between privileged and underserved students, and that alternate learning strategies will be available,” the letter states. “In addition, we’re working to ensure equity of access to technology. Your child/teen’s teacher will reach out to you in the next day or so—by email or phone—to determine your family’s technology needs. We appreciate your cooperation in providing this information to us.”

The province had previously rolled out a “learn at home” online portal for students, which included some course material for secondary school students as well as educational resources from TVO.

The reintroduction of teacher-lead instruction, albeit electronically, represents another phase in the province’s efforts to restore some level of normalcy for public students.