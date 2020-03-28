

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





A screening officer at Toronto Pearson International Airport has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to GardaWorld, a private security firm that provides officers to the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority, the employee last worked eight days ago.

GardaWorld said in a statement that the employee is at home in self-isolation and is “following direction from local health officials.”

“We have notified all employees who may have had contact with this individual and asked them to self-isolate for 14 days, self-monitor for symptoms and to contact public health for any further direction,” the company said in the statement.

The security firm did not say when the officer tested positive for the virus.

A screening officer typically helps guide passengers through the security process and can come into contact with customers and their luggage. They are sometimes responsible for body searches, GardaWorld’s website says.

The officer is among the recent cases identified in the past few days. Officials confirmed on Saturday that an employee of a midtown Loblaws tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, an LCBO employee, TTC wheel-trans operator, Brampton Transit driver, and a Toronto police officer also had the virus.