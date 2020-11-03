The Ontario government has updated its list of where each of the province's 34 public health units is placed in its colour-coded COVID-19 framework.

The tiered system, which was originally announced on Nov. 3, outlines the criteria for when to impose stricter public health measures, including and closure of non-essential businesses. 

The five categories include prevent (green), protect (yellow), restrict (orange), control (red) and lockdown (grey).

Here's the breakdown of where each health unit has been placed:

Prevent (Green)

  • Algoma Public Health
  • Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit
  • Hastings Prince Edward Public Health
  • Lambton Public Health
  • Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit
  • North Bay Parry Sound District
  • Northwestern Health Unit
  • Porcupine Health Unit
  • Renfrew County and District Health Unit
  • Timiskaming Health Unit

Protect (Yellow)

  • Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit
  • Middlesex-London Health Unit
  • Public Health Sudbury & Districts
  • Chatham-Kent Public Health
  • Eastern Ontario Health Unit
  • Grey Bruce Health Unit
  • Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health
  • Thunder Bay District Health Unit
  • Peterborough Public Health

Restrict (Orange)

  • Brant County Health Unit
  • Niagara Region Public Health
  • Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health
  • Ottawa Public Health
  • Huron Perth Public Health
  • Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit
  • Southwestern Public Health
  • Windsor-Essex County Health Unit

Control (Red)

  • Durham Region Health Department
  • Region of Waterloo Public Health and Emergency Services
  • City of Hamilton Public Health Services
  • Halton Region Public Health
  • York Region Public Health

Lockdown

  • Toronto Public Health
  • Peel Public Health