The Ontario government has updated its list of where each of the province's 34 public health units is placed in its colour-coded COVID-19 framework.

The tiered system, which was originally announced on Nov. 3, outlines the criteria for when to impose stricter public health measures, including and closure of non-essential businesses.

The five categories include prevent (green), protect (yellow), restrict (orange), control (red) and lockdown (grey).

Here's the breakdown of where each health unit has been placed:

Prevent (Green)

Algoma Public Health

Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health

Lambton Public Health

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit

North Bay Parry Sound District

Northwestern Health Unit

Porcupine Health Unit

Renfrew County and District Health Unit

Timiskaming Health Unit

Protect (Yellow)

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit

Middlesex-London Health Unit

Public Health Sudbury & Districts

Chatham-Kent Public Health

Eastern Ontario Health Unit

Grey Bruce Health Unit

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health

Thunder Bay District Health Unit

Peterborough Public Health

Restrict (Orange)

Brant County Health Unit

Niagara Region Public Health

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health

Ottawa Public Health

Huron Perth Public Health

Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit

Southwestern Public Health

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit

Control (Red)

Durham Region Health Department

Region of Waterloo Public Health and Emergency Services

City of Hamilton Public Health Services

Halton Region Public Health

York Region Public Health

Lockdown