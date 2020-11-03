Toronto and Peel go to lockdown. Where other regions fall in Ontario's colour-coded system for COVID-19 restrictions
Published Tuesday, November 3, 2020 2:36PM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 20, 2020 5:38PM EST
The Ontario government has updated its list of where each of the province's 34 public health units is placed in its colour-coded COVID-19 framework.
The tiered system, which was originally announced on Nov. 3, outlines the criteria for when to impose stricter public health measures, including and closure of non-essential businesses.
The five categories include prevent (green), protect (yellow), restrict (orange), control (red) and lockdown (grey).
Here's the breakdown of where each health unit has been placed:
Prevent (Green)
- Algoma Public Health
- Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health
- Lambton Public Health
- Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit
- North Bay Parry Sound District
- Northwestern Health Unit
- Porcupine Health Unit
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit
- Timiskaming Health Unit
Protect (Yellow)
- Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit
- Middlesex-London Health Unit
- Public Health Sudbury & Districts
- Chatham-Kent Public Health
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit
- Grey Bruce Health Unit
- Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health
- Thunder Bay District Health Unit
- Peterborough Public Health
Restrict (Orange)
- Brant County Health Unit
- Niagara Region Public Health
- Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health
- Ottawa Public Health
- Huron Perth Public Health
- Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit
- Southwestern Public Health
- Windsor-Essex County Health Unit
Control (Red)
- Durham Region Health Department
- Region of Waterloo Public Health and Emergency Services
- City of Hamilton Public Health Services
- Halton Region Public Health
- York Region Public Health
Lockdown
- Toronto Public Health
- Peel Public Health