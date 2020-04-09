

Phil Tsekouras, CP24.com





Toronto health officials confirmed an additional 199 new cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths on Thursday, pushing the total number of cases in the city to 1,769.

This number includes 1,519 confirmed cases and 250 probable cases. Of those 1,769, the city says that 174 people have been hospitalized, 76 of which are currently receiving treatment in an intensive care unit.

“Sadly there have been a total of 54 deaths from COVID-19 in Toronto,” the city’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa said at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

De Villa also commented on long-term care homes in the city that continue to experience the devastating effects of the virus.

“The fatal impact of COVID-19 on our loved ones in long-term care is becoming painfully clear.”

On Wednesday, de Villa confirmed eight more COVID-19-related deaths at a long-term care home in Scarborough. A total of 16 residents of Seven Oaks long-term care home, located near Neilson and Ellesmere roads, have died due to the virus, including eight other deaths confirmed last week.

“People have asked me how COVID-19 outbreaks can happen in our long-term care homes. This is an important question to ask because the answers can help us better protect our loved ones in these settings.”

De Villa simply stated that outbreaks at these facilities happen “through people”, including those who visit long-term care homes and the staff that works there. De Villa said that while the decision was difficult, the choice to limit family and friends from visiting their loved ones in long-term care homes was essential.

“This was a critical step to reducing the chance of visitors inadvertently bringing the virus into these settings, as unfortunately has happened in some of our long-term care homes.”

De Villa says that the new initiatives undertaken at these facilities, which also include enhanced physical distancing measures and the cancellation of all group activities, are the best defence against the further spread of the virus.

