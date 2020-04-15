More than $1.5 million worth of goods and services have been donated to help support Toronto’s pandemic relief efforts, and Mayor John Tory says more is on the way.

The city has launched an online portal to help streamline donations of cash, personal protective equipment, and other goods that residents are offering up amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m very heartened by the fact that since the very early days of this pandemic, residents and businesses have stepped forward to help,” Tory said at a news conference held on Wednesday afternoon. “We are all in this together.”

“We know people want to help the city’s efforts in COVID-19, it is the Toronto way.”

Tory said that numerous businesses across Toronto have already given items such as cookware, linens, personal care products and masks.

The portal, called “DonateTO” allows participants to submit their donations using online forms and helps streamline items to the correct sectors. Items on the list include personal protective equipment such as surgical and N95 masks, isolation gowns, and gloves, as well as goods, services and accommodations such as hotel rooms.

Tory also urged people to donate to local food banks, as data has shown more people are taking advantage of their services.

The announcement comes one day after Tory put his support behind an online platform that allows community members to donate to small businesses impacted by closures as a result of COVID-19.

He said the money collected will help businesses with things like rent and payroll.