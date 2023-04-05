Ontario police have arrested another suspect in connection with the Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping case, the force said Wednesday.

Dominique Ewan, 35, of Etobicoke, has been arrested and charged with kidnapping, fraud over $5,000, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

She has been released with conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on May 16.

Police continue to search for Deshawn Davis, 35, of Toronto, in connection with Hajtamiri’s kidnapping, as well as another male believed to reside in the GTA. Police encourage anyone with information on these individuals to contact the OPP immediately.

Hajtamiri, 37 at the time of her abduction last January, was taken forcibly from a relative’s home on Trailwood Place in Wasaga Beach, investigators allege. The three suspects were allegedly dressed in copycat police gear and fled the scene in what police believe to be a white Lexus SUV.

Weeks before her abduction, Hajtamiri was assaulted with a frying pan in an underground parking lot in Richmond Hill. Four individuals, including Hajtamiri’s ex-boyfriend Mohamad Lilo, were charged in connection with that attack.

Lilo has also been charged with abduction in relation to Hajtamiri’s disappearance.

Police continue to search for Hajtamiri. A reward of up to $100,000 is available to anyone with information about Hajtamiri’s present location.

"I know it is one year, but we try to keep our hope that she will come back home soon," Aysa Hajtamiri told The Canadian Press in January.

"We always think that she is alive, and that we can see her, we can hug her."

With files from CP24’s Chris Fox and The Canadian Press