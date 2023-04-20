One of two remaining suspects wanted in connection with a 2021 attack in Richmond Hill on kidnapping victim Elnaz Hajtamiri is now in police custody.

Jaspreet Singh, 24, of Delta, B.C, was apprehended on April 15 in Surrey.

Singh was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant and has been charged with aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

He has now been transported back to York Region where he remains in custody. Singh is scheduled to appear in court on April 19.

Police are continuing to search for 23-year-old Sukhpreet Singh (no relation), of Mississauga. He is also wanted for aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence. A Canada-wide warrant remains in effect for Singh’s arrest.

Investigators are urging the suspect to get a lawyer and surrender to authorities.

Police are also reminding the public that anyone who is, or has, helped Singh evade arrest could be subject to criminal charges.

So far, five other people, including the victim’s ex-boyfriend Mohamad Lilo, have been arrested and charged in connection with the attack, which happened on Dec. 20, 2021 in the underground parking garage of Hajtamiri’s condominium near Yonge Street and 16th Avenue.

Police said that the 37-year-old woman was struck in the head with a frying pan during an alleged abduction attempt. She was taken to hospital and required roughly 40 stitches to close the wound. Two suspects fled the scene in a stolen vehicle after a concerned citizen intervened, investigators said.

Weeks after the attack, on Jan. 12, 2022 at about 8:30 p.m., three males clad in fake police gear allegedly forcefully dragged Hajtamiri from a Wasaga Beach home into an awaiting vehicle. Police said she was loaded into a 2016 to 2022 white Lexus RX SUV and hasn’t been seen since.

Earlier this year, YRP and the Ontario Provincial Police posted a $100,000 reward for anyone with information about Hajtamiri’s location.

A number of people have also been charged in connection withy the kidnapping, including Lilo.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about Singh’s whereabouts is asked to contact PRP’s #2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7241, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.1800222tips.com.