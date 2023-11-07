A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged after allegedly assaulting a person wearing a chequered scarf often associated with Palestinian nationalism over the weekend in Toronto’s Yorkville area.

Toronto police said that on Sunday they received a call for “violent behaviour” in the area of Yonge Street and Davenport Road.

Investigators alleged that an individual wearing a keffiyeh around their arm near a demonstration at Yonge and Bloor Streets got into a verbal dispute with another person.

That person then allegedly assaulted the individual with the scarf by spraying them with a substance believed to be pepper spray. The victim sustained minor injuries.

Toronto police are investigating this incident as a suspected hate-motivated offence.

Brandon Stier, 36, has been charged with assault with a weapon. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 5, 2024.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.