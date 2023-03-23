York Regional Police (YRP) will be holding a news conference Thursday morning where they’ll share details about two more suspects identified in a December 2021 attack committed against kidnapping victim Elnaz Hajtamiri.

On Dec. 20, 2021, police said two men reportedly confronted the 37-year-old woman in an underground parking garage in Richmond Hill and struck her in the head with a frying pan. Hajtamiri needed roughly 40 stiches to close the wound.

So far, four individuals, including the victim’s ex-boyfriend Mohamad Lilo, have been charged in connection with that incident.

Weeks later, on Jan. 12, 2022 at about 8:30 p.m., Hajtamiri was kidnapped from a residence in Wasaga Beach. Police previously said she was forcibly dragged from a home, barefoot through the snow, by three suspects dressed in fake police gear.

Hajtamiri, who was last seen being driven away in a 2016-2022 white Lexus RX sport utility vehicle, has not been heard from since. A $100,000 reward has been offered for information about her location.

Today’s news conference is set to get underway at 11 a.m. at YRP #2 District station in Richmond Hill. Det. Sgt. Jason Dinsmore will be providing an update on the investigation.