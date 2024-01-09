WATCH LIVE

TOP STORY

  • A person huddles in a bus shelter as they wait for public transit as winter storm moves in swathes of Ontario, in Toronto, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
    LIVE

    LIVE UPDATES: GTA drivers being urged to use caution amid messy winter storm

    The Greater Toronto Area is expecting a winter storm Tuesday, with a mix of messy weather expected. Follow along here for all the latest details on the storm.

  • Dylan Isaacs, 30, of Brantford, Ont., died after being shot on Jan. 7 in Miami, Fla. (Miami Gardens Police Department/Supplied photo)

    Brantford, Ont. man fatally shot outside football game in Miami

  • Pearson, winter storm

    Video shows timelapse of snow being cleared at Toronto Pearson airport

FEATURED

  • false
    Pearson, winter storm

    Watch: Timelapse of snow clearing at Pearson

    Air Date: January 9, 2024
    A video shows an allegedly stolen SUV crashing into police vehicles during an attempted traffic stop in Etobicoke. (Source: Toronto Police Service).

    Video shows moment alleged stolen SUV crashed into unmarked police vehicles in Etobicoke

    false
    Fast Driver

    Driver posts video of himself going 190 km/h

    Air Date: December 11, 2023

IN PHOTOS

  • Toronto’s Noel Patricio scored a whopping $68-million Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot, years after moving to Canada with “just a suitcase.” The new multi-millionaire plans to still work, however. “I love my passion, I love my routine, so I need to keep my job,” Patricio said. (OLG)

    These were the 10 biggest lotto jackpots in the GTA in 2023

    A look at the biggest lotto winners in the Toronto area last year

     
    A truck is shown amid a messy mix of winter weather on Jan. 9.

    Toronto's first winter storm of 2024

    A look at the conditions across the GTA as a messy mix of winter precipitation moved in on Jan. 9.

    A bird's eye view of a house in Toronto that sold for $14,380,000 in 2023.

    These were the most expensive homes sold in Toronto in 2023

    A look at some of the Toronto properties that were sold for more than $10 million in 2023

Must Watch from CTVNews.ca

  • false
    Good Samaritan levels suspected package thief

    Suspected package thief fleeing cops tackled by passerby

  • false
    Luke Chiasson (left) and his partner converted an old school bus into a mobile apartment to save money for a house.

    How an N.S. couple found a 'cheaper alternative' to rent

  • false
    E-bike shop catches fire after battery explodes

    E-bike shop in N.Y. catches fire after battery explodes

  • false
    Tewkesbury Abbey surrounded by floodwaters

    Historic monastery built in 1150 surrounded by floodwaters

World News

  • In this image released by Astrobotic Technology, an image from a mounted camera shows a disturbed section of insulation on the Peregrine lander, while on its way to land on the moon, Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. Astrobotic said the moon landing is in jeopardy because of a fuel leak that developed hours after the spacecraft's launch. (Astrobotic Technology via AP)

    Fuel leak forces U.S. company to abandon moon landing attempt

Sports News

  • He split his first NFL season between two teams and didn't play a down but Scott Milanovich still considers Canadian Nathan Rourke's stint south of the border a success. Rourke (13) warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Adrian Kraus

    Ticats head coach Milanovich says Rourke's NFL season was a successful one

  • Nunavut withdraws from Canadian women's curling championship
  • New Elks quarterback Bethel-Thompson looking to mentor Ford
  • Tiger Woods, Nike indicate a split after more than 27 years
  • 'This is home': Maple Leafs sign Nylander to 8-year, US$92 million extension
  • false
    Raptors

    New Look for Raptors taking shape

    Air Date: January 4, 2024
    false
    PWHL

    PWHL inaugural season is underway

    Air Date: January 3, 2024
    false
    World Jrs

    World Juniors: Canada defeated by Czech Republic

    Air Date: January 2, 2024
    false
    World Jr's Cover

    Canada eliminated at world juniors

    Air Date: January 2, 2024
  • false
    PWHL

    Inaugural season of the PWHL kicked off in Toronto

    Air Date: January 2, 2024
    false
    PWHL

    Professional Women's Hockey League is underway

    Air Date: January 2, 2024
    false
    Raptors Trade

    Raptors trade Anunoby to Knicks for RJ Barrett

    Air Date: December 30, 2023
    false
    World Juniors

    World Juniors Preview: Canada vs. Sweden

    Air Date: December 29, 2023
  • Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander, top middle, is congratulated by center John Tavares, left, and left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) after scoring a goal past San Jose Sharks goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

    Nylander has 2 goals and an assists, Maple Leafs send Sharks to 11th straight loss, 4-1

  • Toronto Blue Jays centre fielder Kevin Kiermaier (39) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers during fifth inning MLB American League baseball action in Toronto on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

    Blue Jays outfielder: 'A motivated Kevin Kiermaier is a dangerous Kevin Kiermaier'

  • Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) plays in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

    Quickley scores 26, Siakam adds 24 as Raptors hold on to defeat Grizzlies 116-111

  • Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, right, takes the ball past Toronto FC defender Kobe Franklin during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

    MLS unveils schedule with Montreal, Whitecaps, TFC to host Messi and Inter Miami

  • Toronto Argonauts' Chad Kelly with his award for Most Outstanding Player at the 2023 Canadian Football League (CFL) Awards in Niagara Falls, Ont. Thursday, November 16, 2023. Players and league personnel are being honoured ahead of 110th Grey Cup that takes place in Hamilton, Ont. between Winnipeg and Montreal on Sunday, November 19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton

    Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly named CFL's outstanding player

Entertainment News

  • false
    Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O'Connor is seen in concert on the first night of the Toender Folk Music Festival in Toender, on the south western part of Denmark on Aug. 23, 2013. O'Connor died July 26, 2023. She was 56. (AP Photo/Casper Dalhoff, Polfoto, File)

    Sinead O'connor died of natural causes

    Air Date: January 9, 2024
    false
    Golden Globes

    The 81st Golden Globe awards are set for tonight

    Air Date: January 7, 2024
    false
    Nigel-Lythgoe

    Nigel Lythgoe steps down as TV judge

    Air Date: January 6, 2024
    false
    Matt Demers

    Preview of the Golden Globes

    Air Date: January 5, 2024
  • false
    David Soul

    David Soul, ‘Starsky & Hutch’ star, dead at 80

    Air Date: January 5, 2024
    false
    Richard Crouse Weekend Picks

    Richard Crouse reviews this week's movie releases

    Air Date: January 5, 2024
    false
    Spice Girls Stamps

    Spice Girls are being commemorated with stamps

    Air Date: January 5, 2024
    false
    Richard Crouse Weekly Movie Picks

    Richard Crouse reviews this week's movie releases

    Air Date: December 29, 2023
  • This image released by CBS shows Emma Stone accepting the award for best female actor in a motion picture for her role in "Poor Things" during the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. (Sonja Flemming/CBS via AP)

    'Oppenheimer' dominates Golden Globes, 'Poor Things' upsets 'Barbie' in comedy

  • In this April 12, 2018 file photo, Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Spears is shooting down rumors of a new album, vowing to “never return to the music industry.” At the same time, Spears noted in an Instagram post Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, she's still writing music — just for other people. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

    Britney Spears shoots down album rumors, vowing to 'never return to the music industry'

CONSUMER REPORTS

  • false
    Buy now Reports

    Buy now pay later gift regret

    Experts are here to make sense of these short-term loans with important advice on how to dodge costly fees and what to do next time.

    Air Date: January 8, 2024

    false
    Waterbeads

    Are water beads a toxic toy?

    Testers reveal potentially dangerous ingredients that could make water beads an even greater hazard to children.

    Air Date: December 20, 2023

    false
    Holiday Gifts

    Thrifty gifting for the season

    Testers give advice on why and how to get refurbished gifts this holiday season.

    Air Date: December 15, 2023

Lifestyle News

  • Izumi Kawanishi, president and COO of Sony Honda Mobility Inc., holds up a PlayStation controller before using it to drive an Afeela EV onto the stage during a Sony press conference ahead of the CES tech show Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

    CES 2024 updates: The most interesting news and gadgets from tech's big show

  • A report says the average asking price for a rental unit in Canada was $2,174 in November, which was relatively flat from the previous month but marked an 8.4 per cent year-over-year increase. A for rent sign outside a home in Toronto on Tuesday July 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

    Annual rent increases slowing as average asking price reaches $2,174 in November

  • United Launch Alliance launches its next-generation Vulcan rocket on its maiden flight at 2:18 a.m. EST Monday Jan. 8, 2024, from Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. (Malcolm Denemark/Florida Today via AP)

    Moon landing attempt by US company appears doomed after 'critical' fuel leak

    1
  • A sign for a pharmacy and walk-in health clinic shown in Oakville, Ont., Thursday, Oct.13, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Richard Buchan

    Move to allow Canadian drugs to be imported by U.S. creates shortage fears

  • Undated photo of a newborn baby. (Pexels)

    New Jersey twins born 40 minutes apart have birthdays in different years



CP24 Breakfast
  • false
    Live Eye

    Indoor playground allows adults to let loose

    Pursuit OCR is an indoor playground for adults and was made to bring out your inner child.

    Air Date: January 9, 2024

    false
    Take me Home

    Take Me Home Tuesdays

    Take Me Home Tuesdays offers a great opportunity for animal lovers to help find some fluffy friends a forever home.

    Air Date: January 9, 2024

    false
    Emma Bassermann

    Teens rescued husband and wife from drowning

    Two montreal teens are being hailed as heros for saving a husband and wife from drowning during their trip to barbados.

    Air Date: January 9, 2024

  • Airplane
    SPONSORED

    Practical Tips for Saving on your Trip

    Consumer and Travel Expert Barry Choi shares tips to keep your 2024 travel costs down.

    Eye Exam
    SPONSORED

    Putting eyes on children’s myopia

    Dr. Shalu Pal explains how Essilor is battling myopia in children with their Eyes on the Future campaign.

    Polysleep
    SPONSORED

    Sweater Weather Seasonal Favourites

    Lifestyle Expert Richard Cazeau ushers in the cooler weather with playful gear designed to make the next few months more fun.

TAKING STOCK

  • false
    Macklem 1

    Taking Stock - Conversation with Tiff Macklem P.1

    Amanda Lang In Conversation with Tiff Macklem, Governor of the Bank of Canada.

    Air Date: December 19, 2023

    false
    Macklem 2

    Taking Stock - Conversation with Tiff Macklem P.2

    Amanda Lang In Conversation with Tiff Macklem, Governor of the Bank of Canada.

    Air Date: December 19, 2023

    false
    Macklem 3

    Taking Stock - Conversation with Tiff Macklem P.3

    Amanda Lang In Conversation with Tiff Macklem, Governor of the Bank of Canada.

    Air Date: December 19, 2023




TOP VIDEOS





WEATHER

NIGHT
2°C
NIGHT
4°C
NIGHT
4°C
T.MOR
3°C
NIGHT
2°C
NIGHT
4°C

WEATHER WARNING IN EFFECT

No watches or warnings in effect.


Must Read

  • A grandfather from Pickering, Ont. thought his grandson was joking after learning he won a Lotto Max draw in December. (OLG)

    'Grandpa, I’m not lying': Ontario man thought his grandson was joking that he won the lottery

  • Guneet Jaur with her newborn baby, born at midnight on New Year's Day, is seen in this photograph provided by William Osler Health System.

    Toronto area hospitals welcome first babies of 2024

  • Queen's Park is seen in this undated photograph. (Craig Wadman)

    Here are some of the new laws and rules coming to Ontario in 2024

  • A photo of The Rosedale Diner is seen on the restaurant's instagram page. (therosedalediner)

    Toronto diner featured on Food Network TV show to close its doors before 2024

CP24 App


Homicide and Crime Tracker

Homicides map

Traffic Fatalities

Traffic fatalities
CTV.ca CTV Two CTVNews CTV News Channel BNN Bloomberg CP24

Use of this Website assumes acceptance of Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy

© 2024 Bell Media All rights reserved.